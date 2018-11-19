Hindi is language of common people of India: Rijiju

Chandigarh, Nov 19 (PTI) Hindi is a medium of expression of all elements of Indian culture and society and a language of the common people, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said Monday.Addressing a regional conference under the aegis of the department of official language, Rijiju said Hindi is spoken by crores of people across the country."They think and express their ideas in Hindi; Hindi is medium of expression of all elements of Indian culture and society. We should remember that Hindi is language of common people of the country," he said.The Union minister of state for home said Hindi was not only the language of freedom struggle but is also the language of social interactions, according to a home ministry statement.On the occasion, Rijiju awarded members of various central government offices, banks, PSUs and town official language implementation committees for implementation and promotion of the official language policy. PTI ACB ACB ABHABH