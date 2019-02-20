Hindi writer and critic Namvar Singh dies after prolonged illness

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Namvar Singh, one of contemporary Hindi literature's greatest writers and critics, has died after prolonged illness, family sources said on Wednesday. He was 92.Singh, who was not keeping well for a month and was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, breathed his last on Tuesday, his family said. The last rites will be performed at 3 pm on Wednesday at the Lodhi Road crematorium. Condoling his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was a towering figure of Hindi literature and gave it new direction through his literary criticism. Born on July 28, 1926 in Varanasi's village Jiyanpur (now in Chandauli), Singh completed his MA and PhD in Hindi literature from the Banaras Hindu University. Singh shaped literary criticism in Hindi. His notable writings include "Chhayavaad", "Itihas Aur Alochana", "Kahaani Nayi Kahaani", "Kavita Ke Naye Pratimaan", "Dusri Parampara Ki Khoj". He also worked as a professor in his alma mater BHU as well as Jodhpur university and the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Singh served as the editor of two Hindi magazines, Janyug and Alochana. PTI SMS SIN BK RB MINMIN