Hindu, Muslim leaders urge people to maintain peace, order after SC verdict on Ayodhya

Lucknow, Nov 9 (PTI) Following the pronouncement of the much-awaited Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, leaders from Hindu and Muslim communities in Uttar Pradesh have urged people to maintain peace and order.The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which has been at the forefront of the movement demanding the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, has asked people not to express their happiness over the decision by coming out on the roads."People have been asked not to come on the streets while expressing happiness, lighting candles or any other means, but by staying at their homes to ensure that no one's religious sentiments are hurt," VHP spokesperson Sharad Sharma told PTI."In Ayodhya also, the Muslim population is being given the message of amity. They have also issued appeals to accept the decision as a process of law and not get instigated by those with vested interest," he said.Senior member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board Khalid Rasheed Farangimahli appealed to members of all religious groups to maintain peace and harmony.Reacting to the apex court verdict, he told PTI that a final statement by Muslim organisations will be issued only after studying the legalities of all aspects of the decision.Terming the judgment "a sort of victory for Muslims", Iqbal Ansari, a litigant in the case, said: "I have been saying that whatever the court will say will be ok. We respect the verdict. Where land will be provided for the mosque is the responsibility of the government."BJP leader Vinay Katiyar also stressed on maintaining peace, saying Muslims should be given land for construction of a mosque as directed by the top court in order to ensure that they too get a place of worship. PTI SAB RDM RDM NSDNSD