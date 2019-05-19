Hindu Rao resident doctors plan indefinite strike from Monday over pending salaries

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Health services at North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run Hindu Rao hospital are feared to be disrupted as its resident doctors plan to go on an indefinite strike over pending salaries from Monday.There is no word on payment of salaries due for past three months. Around 450 resident doctors and interns are forced to go on strike from Monday, said Rahul Chaudhary, president of Resident Doctors Welfare Association at the hospital."We have planned to set up a temporary OPD on the campus for patients but will not join our respective departments and other duties," Chaudhary said.The resident doctors will also stage a march and seek "alms" from patients as a symbolic protest against failure of the corporation authorities to pay their salaries, he said.The municipal corporation, suffering financial stress, has been facing hardships in regular payment of salaries to its employees, including sanitation workers and those serving in other departments.A senior NDMC official said salaries of the doctors were delayed due to "lack of funds" and arrangements were being made to solve the problem.Since Thursday, the resident doctors of the hospital have abstained from duty for three hours everyday, warning about an indefinite strike from Monday.Chaudhary said the strike is being held to protest delay in payment of salaries and the association is not against patients.Visited by thousands of patients everyday, Hindu Rao is the largest hospital operated by NDMC. A medical college was also opened by the civic body in 2013.The BJP-ruled NDMC blames the Delhi government for its financial crisis. PTI VIT GJS GJS ABHABH