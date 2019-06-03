Hindu seers at VHP meet say will meet PM Modi for Ram Temple construction

Faizabad (UP), Jun 3 (PTI) A group of Hindu seers on Monday decided that they will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to press for early construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying "Hindus" have reelected him with a huge majority to complete the task.The meeting was organised here by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and attended by its national vice president Champat Rai."Hindu seers will soon be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the issue of early construction of the temple," said Ram Janambhoomi Nyas president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das. The Nyas is a trust to promote construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.Das, who presided over the meeting, also said, "Hindus have elected Modi and (Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister) Yogi Adityanath for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. So it is their responsibility to get a grand Ram temple built on the disputer site at the earliest."Reacting to the VHP meet, Dinendra Das, the Mahant of Nirmohi Akhara, the main litigant in the case from the Hindu side, said, "The VHP meeting has no relevance as the land of Ram Janambhoomi belongs to Nirmohi Akhara and we have worshipped Lord Ram there for ages.""We want the construction of Ram Temple in a peaceful way," he added.The main litigant from the Muslim side, Iqbal Ansari, termed the VHP meet a "political stunt"."The matter of Babri Masjid and Ram Janambhoomi is pending before the Supreme Court. We must wait for the final verdict," he said.Mahant Kanhayya Das, president of Sant Samiti of Ayodhya, said the Hindu seers believe that the Muslim community in India is "satisfied" with the Modi and Yogi governments."So both the governments must not waste time in deciding on the construction of Ram Mandir," he said. PTI CORR ABHABH