Hindu Sena blackens Delhi's Babar Road signage

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Fringe right-wing group Hindu Sena on Saturday blackened the signage for Babar Road in Bengali Market here, demanding that it be renamed after a "great Indian personality".Babur was a Mughal emperor who invaded India."We demand that the government rename the road which is named after a foreign invader. It should be renamed after some great Indian personality," Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta said."Hence, we have blackened the road signage erected by the NDMC," he said.A team of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), which is responsible for the upkeep of the road, later restored the signage.