Hinduja Global Solutions Q3 profit up 3.7% at Rs 49 cr

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Hinduja Global Solutions today reported a 3.70 per cent increase in consolidated profit to Rs 48.97 crore for the October-December quarter.

The profit of the company stood at Rs 47.22 crore in the third quarter of last fiscal.

The consolidated total income of the company rose to Rs 978.51 crore during the December quarter, from Rs 959.68 crore in the same period previous fiscal, Hinduja Global Solutions said in a filing to the BSE.

The company also declared third interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share for the financial year 2017-18 and fixed February 23, 2018 as Record Date for determining the shareholders, who will be entitled to the said Dividend. The said dividend will be paid on March 7, 2018, it added. PTI JD BAL