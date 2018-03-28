Hindustan Aeronautics stock falls 5% in trading debut

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics made a tepid debut at the bourses today, falling more than 5 per cent over its issue price of Rs 1,215.

The scrip listed at Rs 1,169, a loss of 3.78 per cent on BSE.

At NSE, shares of the company opened the day at Rs 1,152, falling 5.18 per cent from the issue price.

In terms of equity volume, 1.15 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 9 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during the morning trade.

The companys market valuation stood at Rs 38,969.52 crore.

The IPO of the Bengaluru-based firm was open during March 16-20 and was subscribed 99 per cent.

The state-owned firms IPO was for 34,107,525 shares. The price band for the offer was fixed at Rs 1,215-1,240 per share. PTI SUM ANU ANU