Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Factory at Sanand, Gujarat, Is Now a Gold Certified Green Building

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India Business Wire India HCCB (Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd) one of Indias largest FMCG companies today announced that the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) has awarded the Gold certificate to its newest factory at Sanand, Gujarat. The factory - a fully digital and world-class facility, became operational in mid-2018. The Sanand factory is only 1 of 9 Gold certified Green Buildings (Factories) amongst the FMCG / Food industrial facilities in India. It is also the only factory run by HCCB, which employs more than 40% women. Green buildings are defined as one which uses less water, optimizes energy efficiency, conserves natural resources, generates less waste, and provides healthier spaces for occupants, as compared to conventional buildings. The Gold certification to the Sanand factory is based on an assessment of the site in the categories of sustainable site, water conservation, energy conservation, indoor environmental quality, material conservation and innovation. Initiatives such as prevention of soil erosion, group transportation and shuttle services, on-site solar power generation & effective usage, rainwater harvesting, re-use of wastewater, vehicle charging facility, and several others, have been undertaken at Sanand to develop it into a green site. Commenting on the recognition, Dinesh Jadhav, Executive Director, Supply Chain, HCCB, said, We are certainly happy that our factory in Sanand gets into the list of a handful of facilities, which are recognized green! Being a Greenfield site, there was opportunity for us to be very diligent about building this factory. We kept sustainability and environmental resource minimization at the very core of factory design. There is more work happening at this factory and this recognition will only encourage us to hasten the green work. Some of the initiatives that HCCB undertook at Sanand factory, right from the beginning, are:1.Soil erosion prevention and controls, maintained during the project phase.2.Landscaping in excess of 20% at the site3.Charging points for 4-wheelers and 2-wheelers provided in the parking area to promote use of electric vehicles4.Water conservation system for harvesting and storage of rainwater5.Two rainwater-harvesting ponds of 900 cum/each and percolation wells to capture 1683 cum. of water6.Low flow water fixtures in all washrooms 7.Only 14.3% of turf lawn in the factory, to minimize the water usage8.100% treatment of non-process wastewater generated9.Maximising usage of LED fixtures10.Use of solar tubes to bring in more sunlight deeper into plant areas, thereby reducing electrical loads during the day11.Installation of 101 KW solar PV at the parking area. Installation of 897 KW Rooftop solar PV is now being undertaken12.Creation of driver management centre including training of drivers and rest areas for comfort with well-designed wash facilities13.Shuttle services for employees About HCCB HCCB is one of Indias largest FMCG companies. It manufactures, packages and sells, some of Indias most loved beverages Minute Maid, Maaza, SmartWater, Kinley, Thums Up, Sprite, Coca-Cola, Limca, Fanta, Georgia and several others. A network of 3,900 distributors, 250,000 farmers, 7,000 suppliers and over 2 million retail outlets, makes HCCB, an ecosystem of significant scale. It operates in 25 states in 493 districts. Through its 18 factories, HCCB manufactures and sells 55 different products in 9 different categories. PWRPWR