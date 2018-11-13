Hindustan Copper Q2 profit rises 23 pc to Rs 35 cr

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) State-run Hindustan Copper Tuesday posted 23.3 per cent rise in profit at Rs 35.23 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.The company had posted a profit of Rs 28.55 crore in the year-ago period, Hindustan Copper said in a BSE filing.The profit for the period is "from continuing and discontinued operations (after tax)," the company said.However, the total income during the reported quarter declined to Rs 471.87 crore from Rs 479.73 crore in the year-ago period.Total expenses too fell to Rs 418.47 crore from Rs 435.93 crore earlier, the company said. PTI SID SID SHW ANUANU