Hindustan Zinc appoints Kiral Agarwal as chairman

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Hindustan Zinc Ltd Wednesday announced the appointment of Kiral Agarwal as its chairman. "Kiran Agarwal has been appointed as additional director and chairman of Hindustan Zinc Ltd, with effect from March 2, 2019," the company said in a statement. In this role, she will provide leadership direction to the company in achieving its vision and goals, the statement said. The development follows Agnivesh Agarwal stepping down as chairman of the company. "Agnivesh Agarwal has informed that he is stepping down as chairman and director of Hindustan Zinc Ltd to pursue other interests," the company had said in a filing to the BSE last month. Hindustan Zinc is one of the leading integrated producers of zinc-lead with a capacity of 1 million tonne per annum and a leading producer of silver. PTI SID HRS