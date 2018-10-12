scorecardresearch
Hindustan Zinc's mined metal output grows 6 pc to 2.32 lakh tonnes

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Vedanta Group firm Hindustan Zinc Friday said its mined metal production grew 6 per cent to 2,32,000 tonnes in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal.The output of mined metal had stood at 2,19,000 tonnes in July-September 2017, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) said in a BSE filing.During the July-September 2018, the company said its refined lead output grew 30 per cent to 49,000 tonnes from 38,000 tonnes in the year-ago-quarter.The production of silver rose 23 per cent to 1,72,000 tonnes as against 1,40,000 tonnes in July-September of the previous fiscal.The output of refined zinc fell by 16 per cent to 1,62,000 tonnes from 1,92,000 tonnes in the year-ago period.The company also registered an 8 per cent in its output of integrated metal at 2,12,000 tonnes as against 230,000 tonnes during the same quarter in 2017-18 fiscal."The mined metal production from mines was at an all-time high...driven by increase in ore production," HZL said.Shares of the company today ended 2.66 per cent up at Rs 277.75 apiece on BSE. PTI ABI MKJ

