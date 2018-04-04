Hines appoints Amit Diwan as MD & country head for India biz

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) US-based realty major Hines today said it has appointed Amit Diwan as MD and country head for its India business.

Diwan was serving as chief investment officer for Hines in India.

"Amit Diwan has been appointed Managing Director and Country Head for the Hines India platform," Hines said in a statement.

In his new role, Diwan is responsible for managing the expansion of business by raising and deploying domestic and international capital into development projects and investment opportunities.

His focus will be across both residential and commercial real estate projects across major metro cities in India.

Prior to joining Hines, he worked for real estate firms, including Piramal Group, GE Real Estate and Jones Lang LaSalle, across India and Southeast Asia.

Diwan is a BA in Economics from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University and earned his Masters from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

"We are confident that Amit will build on our standards of excellence in India and continue to contribute to the strong global brand that Hines investors have come to expect," said Lee Timmins, CEO Hines Eurasia Region.

"We look forward to placing significantly more capital in this dynamic country," he added.

Since entering India, Hines has developed properties such as One Horizon Center and Skyview Corporate Park in Gurgaon. It had formed a residential platform in 2014 to support the development of upper-mid tier projects in India.

"We will continue to invest in equity and structured equity deals from our residential platform, and also undertake development of new office, residential and mixed-use projects in prime locations," said Diwan.

Hines is a privately-owned global real estate investment firm founded in 1957 with a presence in 201 cities in 24 countries. It has about USD 111 billion of assets under management. The firm has 108 developments currently underway globally.