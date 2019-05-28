Hired more than 20,000 Americans since 2014: TCS

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) The country's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Tuesday said it has hired over 20,000 Americans since 2014, including more than 1,500 recent college graduates. The Mumbai-based company, which has been recognised to be among America's top-50 companies for diversity, said it has also forged long-term partnerships with various organisations to reduce gender and diversity gap. "TCS provides business transformation services to customers across all 50 US states and DC, with a diverse local workforce that comprises 70 nationalities, and women making up 28 per cent of the base," TCS said in a statement. The company said it is undertaking various skilling programmes and offering digital platforms that allow employees to take charge of their own learning path and acquiring skills relevant for a digitally driven world. "Since 2014, TCS has hired more than 20,000 Americans and is one of the nation's largest job creators in the information technology sector. This figure includes more than 1,500 recent college graduates," the statement said. TCS, like many other Indian IT firms, has been ramping local hiring in key markets such as the US, the UK and Australia to tackle increasing scrutiny around work visas by various governments. PTI SR MBI SR HRS