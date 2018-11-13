Hiring activity sees 21 pc jump in Oct: Report

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Hiring activity registered 21 per cent rise in October driven by bullish recruitment trends in the IT industry and the future outlook too looks glossy, a survey said Tuesday.The Naukri JobSpeak Index for October 2018 stood at 2,088, up 21 per cent from the year-ago period, when it was quoted at 1,728.The IT industry was on a hiring spree in October this year. "After the slowdown due to the proposed visa restrictions in the US, the industry has picked up pace in hiring in the past couple of months and this pace is to continue in the upcoming months," the survey said.Meanwhile, startups also have contributed to the IT employment in India by their sheer growing numbers as well as them working on niche technologies like robotics, AI, blockchain etc, the survey added."The JobSpeak Index continues to sustain the momentum gained and surge ahead with an impressive 21 per cent growth in October," Naukri.com Chief Sales Officer V Suresh said. He said it is good to see the healthy growth across cities and sectors and signals good times ahead for jobseekers.In terms of experience, the demand for fresh graduates with experience of 0-3 years grew 24 per cent, while for trained professionals (experience of 4-7 years) demand witnessed a rise of 22 per cent. Mid-management roles with an experience of 8-12 years saw a growth of 18 per cent year-on-year in hiring activity while senior management roles with an experience of 13-16 years saw a growth of 7 per cent. In terms of cities, hiring activity in metropolitan cities saw positive growth with both Chennai and Delhi registering a rise of 23 per cent.The index has been calculated based on job listings added to the site month-on-month. July 2008 has been taken as the base month with a score of 1,000 and the subsequent monthly index is compared with data for July 2008. PTI DRR ANUANU