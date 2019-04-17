Hiroshi Ii takes charge as JTEKT India Chairman

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Auto components maker JTEKT India Wednesday said Hiroshi Ii has taken charge as the chairman of the company with effect from April 15, 2019.Ii will also serve as chairman for all JTEKT India region companies in the country, the company said in a statement.Prior to joining JTEKT India, he was serving as President at JTEKT Europe SAS, it added.JTEKT India is a part of JTEKT Corporation Japan. Hiroshi Ii takes over from Hidekazu Omura who was in India for five years and has returned to Japan for a new assignment within JTEKT Corporation, the statement said."India is a key focus for JTEKT Corporation and I am determined to help reinforce the commitment. Since the acquisition in 2017, we have been strengthening our operations and will continue to build for domestic and overseas customers," Hiroshi Ii said. The Indian market for automobiles holds a large potential and the company is placed at the right place and it is time to address the needs of the growing market, he added. JTEKT India (Formerly known as Sona Koyo Steering Systems) is a part of JTEKT Corporation Japan. PTI AKT AKT ANUANU