His contribution to making armed forces lean and mean fighting machine unparalleled: Sitharaman

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Condoling the death of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sunday said his contribution in making the armed forces a lean and mean fighting machine will remain unparalleled. Terming the former defence minister a sincere, honest and sensitive political activist, she said she learnt a lot from Parrikar. "Shri Manohar Parrikar is no more. A sincere, honest and sensitive political activist. Was simple and down to earth, I learnt a lot from Shri Parrikar. As Raksha Mantri his contribution to making the armed forces a modernised, lean and mean fighting machine will remain unparalleled," she tweeted. Parrikar headed the Defence Ministry from November 2014 to March 2017. PTI PR AAR

