Historic steps for Almora during my tenure: Tamta

Pithoragarh, Mar 24 (PTI) Almora sitting MP Ajay Tamta Sunday said historic steps were taken for the development of the constituency during his tenure."It was during my tenure that the broad gauze rail line was gifted to the people of Pithoragarh and Champawat districts from Tanakpur," Tamta told PTI."While survey work on the proposed 155 km Tanakpur-GhatBageswar rail link was sanctioned this year, the survey on Ramnagar-Chaukhutia-Gairsain rail line has already been completed," said Tamta, who has been fielded again by the BJP from the seat.Listing other achievements, he said it was due to his efforts that Pithoragarh airport was linked with the UDAN scheme."We could also get constructed several border roads under Bharatmala scheme of the Centre in Almora district," he said.Tamta detailed his achievements in response to allegations of non-functionality against him by arch rival Pradeep Tamta, who has been pitted against him from Almora once again by the Congress this time.Terming the charge as "baseless", he said motor road to the Lipulekh pass on the Indo-China border is going to be completed soon.Replying to the allegation of failure in opening a science centre in Almora, the BJP MP said with a grant of Rs 100 crore, the government has opened a centre for Himalayan studies at GB pant institute in Almora."This institute which Congress men are not even aware of is the first in the Himalayan region which will offer facilities for the study of natural disasters," Tamta, who will file his nominations from the seat on Monday said.He said a passport office in Pithoragarh district was also opened during his tenure which also saw commencement of recruitment fairs in the area for recruiting local youths in the Indian Army. Polling in the state's five parliamentary seats will be held on April 11. The BJP had won all the seats in 2014. PTI Corr ALM KJ