History-sheeter held after gunfight in Ghaziabad �

(Eds: Correction in headline) Ghaziabad, Jun 11 (PTI) A history-sheeter was nabbed after a gunfight near the Mahamaya stadium flyover here, police said Tuesday. The confrontation with the accused, identified as Phool Mia, alias Rijwan, took place around 1 am last night, a police official said. The accused is a resident of Islam Nagar colony in Badaun. SP (City) Shlok Kumar said a police team had signalled the accused for inspection. Instead of halting for the checking, he allegedly tried to flee. In the process, he lost control over his bike and fell from it. Finding himself cornered, the accused allegedly opened fire on the police team. The police team retaliated in self-defence. The accused received a bullet injury in his leg and was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment, said the SP. A country-made pistol and a live cartridge were recovered from him. He was wanted in two dozen cases, said the SP.