History-sheeter shot dead by bike-borne men

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) A history-sheeter was shot dead reportedly by three bike-borne men in northeast Delhi's Welcome area Sunday, police said. Imran (28), who used to work as a driver, was earlier involved in cases of attempt to murder and rape, they said. The incident took place around 3 pm in Lakdi market when three-bike borne men opened multiple rounds of fire on the victim and fled from the spot, Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast), said. Imran was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said. A case has been registered in the incident, the officer said.The victim lived with his wife at Shashtri Park, police said. Thakur said the police were scanning CCTV footage to ascertain the exact sequence of events and identify the accused. The body has been sent for postmortem, he added. PTI AMP SRY