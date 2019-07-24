History-sheeter shot dead in Shamli

Muzaffarnagar, Jul 24 (PTI) Unidentified miscreants have shot dead a history-sheeter in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, a senior police official said Wednesday.Vikki Nala's body was found with bullet injuries near a tubewell in Kandhla town Tuesday, Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said.Nala was wanted by police in a dozen cases of murder and loot, he said.Police suspect the daylight shootout is a result of gangwar.The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation is under way to identify the killers. PTI CORR ABHABHABH