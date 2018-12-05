Hit and run case: second victim succumbs

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) The second man injured in the hit-and-run case involving a Mercedes car in Dwarka succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Wednesday, police said.On Sunday night, the luxury car hit two people near Dwarka's Ganpati Chowk.Sarvesh, the 35-year-old fruit vendor, died while his friend Inder, 30, was injured.Inder died Wednesday.On Tuesday, Nukul, the 28-year-old driver of the car, was arrested. PTI UZM UZM ABHABH