Hitachi Payments appoints Rustom Irani as managing director

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Hitachi Payment Services (Hitachi Payments) Friday announced the appointment of Rustom Irani as the new managing director (MD) of the company. His role, as MD, is in addition to his responsibilities as the chief executive officer (CEO) of cash business, Hitachi Payments said in a statement. Irani will also be inducted into the company's board, effective April 1. Earlier to this, Loney Antony led Hitachi Payments as the MD from its inception. From April 1, Loney will assume a larger advisory role of vice-chairman and non-executive director of the board of directors of Hitachi Payments and mentor to the leadership team, the company said. Antony will also be an advisor for the expansion of global payments business and the social innovation business of Hitachi. "Rustom...has been instrumental in shaping Hitachi Payment Services' growth from its early stages and will now be responsible to lead the company into its next phase of growth," said Antony. Rustom has been associated with the company for over 8 years and served as its chief operations officer, before assuming the role of the CEO of cash business in April 2018. Prior to that, he was the director of operations, technology, field engineering and channel management groups.