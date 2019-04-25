Hiver at Google Cloud Next'19: How to get the Most Out of Google Groups

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India(NewsVoir)Hiver, a leading provider of email collaboration solution for teams, participated in Google Cloud Next19. The conference that took place earlier in April at Moscone Center in San Francisco, is a meeting ground for a diverse audience of customers, partners, influencers, developers, and anyone who is passionate about the cloud. More than 25000 technology and business professionals from around the world attended the conference to share big ideas that can make the cloud stronger and also gather information about Google and its strategic partners latest developments.Attendees who visited Hivers exhibit at the conference got first-hand insights about the product. At the booth, Hiver demonstrated their innovative email collaboration solution for businesses and how the platform helps teams collaborate on shared inbox emails right from their Gmail inboxes.Hivers Founder and CEO Niraj Ranjan delivered a talk on How to get the most out of Google Groups. He addressed the audience on how organizations can manage their Google Groups and shared inboxes efficiently. During the interactive session, he presented the stories of companies that have been able to move past the challenges they were facing with email collaboration and how they solved them using shared inbox tools like Hiver. He further emphasised how a shared inbox tool built on top of Gmail helps increase productivity.Participation in Google Cloud Next19 has helped strengthen Hivers footprint in the international market as a well-established Google partner.Niraj Ranjan, Founder and CEO, Hiver said, Google Cloud Next19 gave us the opportunity to showcase the remarkable work done by the Hiver team in developing an innovative and robust solution that enables teams to collaborate with more efficiency over Gmail. The conference is an excellent platform to interact directly with Google partners and potential users of Hiver and learn more about their business collaboration goals and challenges. This helps provide insights that are necessary for enhancing the next generation of the product.Hiver is headquartered in Bengaluru, India and currently has over 1,300 customers in more than 30 countries across the world.About HiverHiver is a leading provider of email collaboration solutions. Hiver enables teams to easily manage shared email accounts like support@ or @sales, right from within Gmail. Based out of Bengaluru and San Jose, Hiver has over 1,300 customers across 30 countries, including Hubspot, Harvard University, Vacasa and Shutterstock.Image: Niraj Ranjan, Founder & CEO - Hiver, addressing the audience at Google Cloud Next PWRPWR