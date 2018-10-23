Hiver Raises 4 MN in Series A to Make 'Emails Collaborative for Businesses'

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, October 23, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Shared inbox management software Hiver to aggressively invest in product roadmap to turn Gmail into a powerful collaboration platform for businesses Hiver, a shared inbox management solution, today announced it has raised $4 million Series A round of funding from Kalaari Capital and Kae Capital.Built for G Suite users, Hiver helps businesses manage shared inboxes like support@, sales@ and admin@ from their Gmail. Founded by Niraj Ranjan Rout along with Nitesh Nandy, Hiver is a 50 people company."We have been profitable and growing rapidly, and we see a huge product and business opportunity in enhancing email to make it work better for businesses," said Niraj."With this investment, we will fuel our efforts to realize our vision of making Gmail a powerful collaboration platform that businesses can use for sales, support and their internal functions," added the IIT-Kharagpur alumni.Gaurav Chaturvedi from Kae Capital and Rajesh Raju from Kalaari Capital will be joining the board of directors.Gaurav Chaturvedi from Kae Capital said, "We believe in Hiver's vision of changing the future of email communication. Hiver has the potential of becoming a product that is synonymous with productivity for businesses, and we're very excited to partner with them."Rajesh Raju from Kalaari Capital added, "In the last couple of years, Hiver has established itself as a truly differentiated product and gained significant traction. We are confident that with this investment, it will be able to further accelerate its growth and become a market leader."With over 1,000 customers across 30 countries, Hiver is already used by the likes of Harvard University, Hubspot, Vacasa and Shutterstock. Hiver has added over 400 customers in the last 6 months.Along with product development, Hiver will also be using this investment for further expanding its global customer base.About Hiver Hiver is an email collaboration platform used by businesses to manage shared inboxes like support@, sales@, finance@ right from Gmail. Hiver processes over 2 million emails every day and has been featured by Lifehacker, Business Insider, Hubspot, among other publications, as one of the best email collaboration tools. It's also one of the highest rated apps on the Chrome Store.For more information, visit hiverhq.comThe Hiver logo is available here.Source: Hiver PWRPWR