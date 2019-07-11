Hiver Releases Enhanced Email Collaboration Platform to Help Businesses Unlock Productivity

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)Hiver today announced the launch of an enhanced version of its email collaboration platform to help teams across organizations manage shared inboxes like support@ and sales@, right from Gmail. Enhancements to the platform include new workflow capabilities to help users save time and be more productive. Hiver features a clean interface, allowing users to manage all shared inboxes right from one tab. Hiver's platform allows teams with shared inboxes to assign each email as a task, give it an owner and a status. Teams can also automate tasks like assigning emails from a specific customer to a particular agent. In addition, Hivers unique functions, such as Notes and Collision Alerts, lead to better collaboration, greater transparency and accountability within the team. Insights into team performance can also be viewed to see who's doing well and who needs coaching to do better, including metrics like average time to reply and the average time to close an email. New enhancements to the platform include:Views: This feature helps employees to add a combination of filters to their Gmail to more effectively view their workload, based on their role and team, and personalize their inbox to see the emails that they really need, minus the painful navigation.Search within Notes: Notes enables users to notify a teammate using @mentions, doing away with internal CCs, BCCs and forwards, and the internal chat happens right next to the email the teammates are discussing. Now users can search within the Notes function to more easily find crucial updates.Customer Satisfaction Survey: This new enhancement allows you to insert a quick CSAT survey at the end of your Shared Inbox emails. A company's customers can now easily provide feedback about their experience, helping businesses to track their team's performance and measure how good a job they are doing of keeping their customers happy. "Though over four million businesses use G Suite, there is no easy way for them to collaborate over team inboxes. Hiver solves this problem by enabling teams using G Suite to manage shared mailboxes right from Gmail, which means users don't have to switch to an alien email interface. This ensures teams are onboarded within minutes and there is no break in existing workflows. Hiver does not store user data and all the emails stay within Gmail, making it one of the most secure email collaboration solutions," said Niraj Rout, CEO and Co-founder of Hiver. "We're excited to advance Gmail collaboration with our new features like Views, so teams can work seamlessly together." About HiverHiver transforms Gmail into a collaboration platform by enabling teams to easily manage shared email accounts like support@ and support@. Based out of Bangalore and San Jose, Hiver has over 1,400 customers across 30 countries, including Hubspot, Harvard University, Vacasa and Shutterstock. To learn more, please visit hiverhq.com. PWRPWR