scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Hizb militant arrested in J-K's Anantnag

/R Srinagar, Mar 28 (PTI) Security forces Thursday arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen militant in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Acting on a credible input, security forces arrested Rameez Ahmad Dar, a resident of Kulgam, from the Bijbehara area of Anantnag district, a police spokesman said. He said Dar was an active militant for the past one-and-half years and affiliated with the Hizbul Mujahideen. "Arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession," the spokesman said. PTI MIJ AQS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos