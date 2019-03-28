Hizb militant arrested in J-K's Anantnag

/R Srinagar, Mar 28 (PTI) Security forces Thursday arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen militant in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Acting on a credible input, security forces arrested Rameez Ahmad Dar, a resident of Kulgam, from the Bijbehara area of Anantnag district, a police spokesman said. He said Dar was an active militant for the past one-and-half years and affiliated with the Hizbul Mujahideen. "Arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession," the spokesman said. PTI MIJ AQS