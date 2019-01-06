Hizbul commander condemns waving of ISIS flags at mosque

Srinagar, Jan 6 (PTI) Militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo Sunday condemned waving of ISIS flags inside Jamia Masjid here last month.In an audio message, which went viral on social media on Sunday, Naikoo purportedly said linking the Kashmir militancy with the dreaded ISIS was a ploy to "defame our struggle"."We condemn in strongest possible words the incident which took place at Jamia Masjid... A few people, for their personal benefits and for defaming our movement, are desecrating our mosques," Naikoo said in the over 20-minute audio message.The militant and the separatist camps were ruffled last year when terrorist Zakir Moosa had warned them of dire consequences if they did not stop playing politics with the people of Kashmir. While being critical of New Delhi, he did not spare Pakistan or separatist leadership including the Hurriyat Conference. PTI SSB SKL TIRTIR