HMSI 110-cc scooter Dio crosses 30 lakh sales milestone

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) said Monday its 110-cc scooter Dio has crossed 30 lakh sales milestone. The company had launched the scooter in 2002. "With its 17 years of legacy, Dio remains fresh as ever while celebrating the spirit of youthfulness. Convenient features and stylish looks make it a perfect partner for youngsters of today, not just in India but in international markets as well," HMSI senior vice-president, sales and marketing, Yadvinder Singh Guleria said.