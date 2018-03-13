scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

HMSI announces market launch of X-Blade priced at Rs 78,500

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) today announced the market launch of its 160-cc sporty motorcycle, X-Blade priced at Rs 78,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The company had showcased the new model at the Auto Expo held last month.

"As promised, we have started the dispatches of X-Blade in March 2018," HMSI Senior Vice-President - Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a statement.

He said the new motorcycle had been designed for millennials and Gen-Z.

The X-Blade is powered by a 162.71-cc engine, which has been specifically designed to deliver good low and mid-range performance. It produces 13.93 bhp at 8,500 rpm, the company said.

It is also equipped with a wide 130 mm rear tyre with mono shock rear suspension providing better handling while cornering, HMSI said. PTI RKL RKL ANS ANS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos