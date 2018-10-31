HMSI CB Shine crosses 70 lakh cumulative sales milestone

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) Wednesday said its 125 cc motorcycle brand - CB Shine has crossed 70 lakh cumulative sales milestone.With its Shine series, HMSI is the leader in the 125cc motorcycle segment with 51 per cent market share."Achieving this milestone ahead of Diwali is a great encouragement for us and we are all prepared to fulfil the ever growing expectations of our customers this festival," HMSI Senior Vice President - Sales & Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a statement.The bike comes with a 124.73 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine boosted by Honda Eco Technology (HET). PTI MSS BALBAL