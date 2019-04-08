scorecardresearch
HMSI commences deliveries of CB300R

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) Monday said it has commenced deliveries of its bike CB300R. First lot of keys were delivered in Chandigarh, Jaipur, Delhi and Gurugram, while deliveries in other cities will be followed soon, HMSI said in a statement. "Overwhelmed by the response since its launch in February, we have revised our production plan to meet the additional demand," HMSI Senior Vice-President (Sales and Marketing) Yadvinder Singh Guleria said. The Honda CB300R is priced at Rs 2.41 lakh (ex-showroom). PTI MSS HRS

