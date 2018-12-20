HMSI crosses 40 million cumulative sales milestone

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) Thursday said it has crossed 40 million cumulative sales milestone across global markets in a span of 18 years. While the first 20 million customers were added in 14 years, the company added the latest 20 million customers in just four years. "Since the very start, Honda is led by a challenging spirit bringing Joy to millions of customers with high quality innovative products," HMSI President and CEO Minoru Kato said in a statement. HMSI Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said that with an extensive range of scooters and motorcycles, and rapidly expanding network, the company is all set to further delight its customers in pursuit of their dreams. PTI MSS ANSANS