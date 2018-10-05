HMSI extends partnership with Shriram Automall for 3 years

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) Friday announced extension of its partnership with Shriram Automall India for the next three years to sell pre-owned two wheelers. Initiated in 2015, the partnership has resulted in transparent dealing and proper documentation of the pre-owned two wheelers, bridging the gap of unorganised structure in the pre-owned industry. "In this evolving business, we always look for those partners who can provide quality solutions to us and Shriram Automall India Ltd has worked phenomenally well. With this extension, we will be exploring more innovations providing best deals to our customers," HMSI Senior Vice President - Sales & Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a statement. Within two and a half years, the company's pre-owned business has doubled from 75 cities to 174 cities, covering 24 states across India. PTI MSS ANSANS