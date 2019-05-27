HMSI launches limited edition variants of Activa 5G, CB Shine

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) Monday launched limited edition variants of flagship products Activa 5G and CB Shine. The Activa 5G limited edition is priced at Rs 55,032, while the CB Shine Limited edition trim is tagged at Rs 59,083 (prices ex showroom Delhi). "Celebrating the legacy of country's top selling models - Activa & CB Shine in their respective segments, Honda is now taking the excitement to another level," HMSI Senior Vice President (Sales and Marketing) Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a statement. The Activa 5G limited edition comes with black rims, chrome muffler cover and completely blacked out engine. On the other hand, CB Shine gets more premium styling with an appealing value addition of new graphics. PTI MSS SHWSHW