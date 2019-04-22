HMSI launches sports bike CBR650R priced at Rs 7.7 lakh

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) Monday said it has launched a new sports bike CBR650R in the country, priced at Rs 7.7 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike, which comes with a 649-cc liquid cooled four-cylinder engine, replaces CBR650F under Hondas sports middle weight line up. It was just last week that we announced the establishment of new premium big bike business vertical the Honda BigWing in India. CBR650R further strengthens the model line up to be sold and serviced under Honda BigWing, HMSI Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a statement. PTI MSS ANSANS