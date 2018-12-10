HMSI opens booking for 2019 CBU range

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) Monday said it has commenced bookings for its 2019 completely built unit (CBU) line-up, which includes models like CB1000R+ and Gold Wing Tour DCT. The company also imports CBR1000RR Fireblade and CBR1000RR Fireblade SP models as CBUs. "The models in 2019 line up will be loaded with new features and upgradation," HMSI Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a statement. The new CB1000R+ is priced at Rs 14.46 lakh, Gold Wing Tour DCT is tagged at Rs 27.79 lakh, while new Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade and CBR1000RR Fireblade SP are priced at Rs 16.43 lakh and Rs 19.28 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). The company has exclusive outlets in Mumbai and Delhi for the range. PTI MSS ANSANS