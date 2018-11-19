HMSI scooter sales cross 25 million mark

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) Monday said its cumulative scooter sales have crossed 25 million milestone.The company had first launched a scooter model in the country in 2001."From achieving 10 million sales mark in 13 years, Honda added additional 10 million customers in just next three years," HMSI said in a statement.Besides, it added the next 5 million units within one year, it added."Over the years, love and trust of customers for Honda scooters have kept growing and taking this motivation ahead, Honda firmly aims to lead the next wave of scooterisation which has already started in tier-II and tier-III towns," HMSI Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said.HMSI, which is a leader in scooter segment with a market share of around 57 per cent, sells a range of scooters including Cliq, Activa and Grazia. PTI MSS ANUANU