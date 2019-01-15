HMSI to drive in CB300R, opens bookings

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) Tuesday said it has decided to drive in CB300R bike in the country and has also opened bookings for the model. The new model will arrive in the country under the completely knocked-down (CKD) route. "Driven by the need to discover and challenge new frontiers, the CB300R is for true enthusiasts willing to try new ideas and experiences," HMSI Senior Vice-President (Sales and Marketing) Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a statement. The model would be assembled in the country and priced below Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom), he added. The bike comes mated with a 286cc engine. PTI MSS HRS