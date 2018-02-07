HMSI unveils 160cc bike X-Blade, to be launched next month

Greater Noida, Feb 7 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) today unveiled the 160cc bike X-Blade which would hit the market next month.

The company also showcased another 10 models, including a new version of its popular scooter Activa.

"India being the largest motorcycle market for Honda contributes one-third of Hondas global bike sales," Honda Motor Company President and CEO and representative Director Takahiro Hachigo told reporters here.

By providing more advanced models the company will create higher value at a reasonable price, he added.

Commenting on the companys operations in India, HMSI President and CEO Minoru Karo said the company is set to cross 6 million units sales target in the current fiscal.

"2018 will be an exciting year for the two-wheeler industry and Honda is all set to transform the way India rides in future," he added.

HMSI Senior Vice President (Sales and Marketing) YS Guleria said 150cc to 180cc bike segment is growing in the country and, with the launch of X-Blade, the company expects to strengthen its position in the vertical.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is the wholly-owned Indian subsidiary of Honda Motor Company.