HNSS: World's Unique Project by MEIL

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HYDERABAD, India, April 4, 2019/PRNewswire/ --There are many lift irrigation projects in the world, but, the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) project has unique features among all. This lift irrigation project is having the highest number of pump houses and motors in the world. 43 pump houses built in the first and second phases of the project. By establishing a total of 269 units (motor and pump is one unit), MEIL has created a world-class project. HNSS is Asia's biggest and longest lift irrigation project. Explaining the reasons to be the biggest, Mr. Rammohan Reddy, General Manager MEIL, said, "Though Kaleshwaram, Devadula, Kalwakurthy, Palamuru-Rangareddy projects are bigger projects, as they are still under execution level, HNSS is recognised as Asia's biggest lift irrigation project. The California state in the USA is having the world's biggest projectwhich was built 80 years ago. This project lifts water to the highest level of terrains for drinking and irrigation purposes. Once the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project completes, all these records will be erased out. As per the number of motors, pumps, pump houses and length, HNSS is Unique amongst all. MEIL's electro-mechanical works had brought this uniqueness to the project. "Handri-Neeva project was proposed 30 years ago with the ambition to supply drinking and irrigation water to the four Rayalaseema districts. While the river Handri flows in Kurnool district and Neeva flows in Chittoor district, these two rivers are interlinked by digging hills and high terrains by setting up a pump house at Malyala in Kurnool district. When this project was taken up in 2006, there were many questions and critics about the availability of water and financial resources. Many pessimists raised questions regarding establishing and maintenance of pumps and motors."MEIL successfully executed the first phase of HNSS along with maintaining and pumping the water for the last eight years without any issues or hindrances . MEIL proved that whether it is Colorado or Rayalaseema, the lift irrigation projects can be implemented successfully. In the first phase of the project, 12 pump houses with 129 units (motors and pumps) are successfully running for the last 8 years," said Rammohan Reddy, General Manager, MEIL. As part of the second phase, water pumping is going on in 565-kilometre length main canal through Madakashira and Punganoor branch canal. This main canal spread across Ananthapur, Kadapa, Chittoor districts. The water pumping into the main canal began in this season. 140 units in 31 pumping stations are ready to operate. As per the limitations of first year of operation, it is currently operating only 43 units. With these units, as of now, 160 tmc of water is lifted from Malayala in Kurnool district to the endpoint in Chittoor district. This water is lifted with the help of 43 pump houses. Explaining the uniqueness of the project, Rammohan Reddy said, "As two phases of the project are working now, it has become one of the world's biggest and longest unique projects. Even China or the U.S., which includes world-renowned California state water project, do not have these many pump houses. Colorado state water project has only 6 to 11 pumping stations. The motors' capacity in the Colorado project works with horsepower of electricity whereas in Handri-Neeva, pump houses works with megawatts of power. With the capacity of the unit taken into consideration, HNSS pump houses are established with the highest capacity."Even in India, particularly in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, there are many lift irrigation projects built. In completed irrigations projects, no lift irrigation project has these many pumping stations. Under-construction projects like Devadula project has 20 pump houses, Kalwakurthy has 15, Rajivbheema has 20, Seetharama has 19 and Gandikota project has 14 pump houses. Once the Kaleshwaram project is completed, the 82 pump houses will come into the utilisation.MEIL has the honour to create this world's uniquely biggest and longest project. The construction first phase completed in 2012 with 12 pump houses which were inaugurated by the Government. These 12 pump houses pumped the water to an average height of 200 meters. Under the second phase, water was pumped to Ananthapur, Kadapa, Chittoor districts from Jeedipally reservoir for drinking and irrigation purposes. This second phase was inaugurated this year by the State Government. Under the HNSS project, 40 tmc of water can be lifted to supply water to 6.25 lakh acres of agricultural lands and drinking water to 35 lakhs people in 437 villages of 81 mandals. The project was taken up prestigiously in 2006 by then Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.Adding to the above innovative features, Rammohan Reddy elaborated, "Under the HNSS second phase, MEIL completed the construction works to supply irrigation water from Jeedipally reservoir to Madakashira branch canal to supply water to 4,04,500 acres. 19 pump houses were built to supply water to 74,400 acres in Penugonda, Hindupur, Madakashira constituencies through this canal." Water will be pumped to 18 pump houses across the 155.2-kilometre branch canal from Jeedipally pump house. On the Madakashira branch canal, MEIL established 81 pumps in L1 to L17 and L4A pump houses. MEIL also built 132/6.6KV power substation at Jeedipally pump house. 33/6.6 KV sub-stations were built at the remaining pump house by MEIL.