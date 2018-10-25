Hoboken to Start EB5 Migration Process in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa Program is one of five employment-based (EB) preference programs in the United StatesInvestment based immigration visa program enabling immigrant investors to become permanent residents Making it easier for High Networth Individuals (HNIs) to immigrate to the United States of America, Lucknow-based Hoboken Pvt. Ltd. has partnered with US based National Realty Investment Advisors (NRIA) to launch EB-5 immigration process services to Indians. EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa Program is one of five employment-based (EB) preference programs in the United States, with the aim of encouraging foreign investment and economic growth in rural areas or areas of high unemployment in the US. As part of the partnership, Indians looking at immigrating can get a green card through investment of $500,000. While the process can take around 5 years, people opting for it can get a 2% annual return for time the investment stays with NRIA EB-5. After the investor has received the unconditional green card the money, is returned with 2% annual return. The whole process comes with a processing fee of $50,000. NRIA is a vertically integrated investment management firm with a proven track record, extensive experience and a history of exceptional performance. With this partnership, we are happy to help in opening the doors to the land of opportunity for Indians looking at building something while getting the returns they deserve, Glenn La Mattina, Senior Vice President, NRIA EB-5 said. The number of Indians migrating to the US every year is increasing and this way we are able to ensure that while they go through the various processes, they are able to invest fruitfully and ensure that all the effort is not in vain. We have been doing this for a long time now and we look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with Hoboken and India, Mattina added. This partnership is one that has the potential to change the lives of many people. Creating such business partnerships. What we are offering has never been available in the country before. Many investors from other countries like China, South Korea, Taiwan and the United Kingdom use this method of immigrating creating long term businesses in the US, Nishant Siwal, Director of Hoboken Pvt. Ltd. and CEO NRIA India Division, said. We are offering the most competitive and cost effective EB-5 program in India and NRIA in USA with its proven track record company with no foreclosures and 100% success rate where people will be investing to get Green Card of USA. So their money is absolutely safe, he added. The EB-5 visa provides a method of obtaining a green card for foreign nationals who invest in a new small to mid size real estate developments in United States. NRIA Specialises in these developments that are strategically located in certified employment target areas known are TEAs in the United States. For more information and secure your American dream call us. Image 1: Hoboken - EB5 Migration Process in India PWRPWR