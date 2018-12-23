'Hocus Pocus' actor Thora Birch gets married

Los Angeles, Dec 23 (PTI) "Hocus Pocus" alum Thora Birch is married. The 36-year-old former child actor shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with her husband."It's done! I'm a married woman now. This is not the official photo but its my thank you to all my fans for their positive energy! I felt it every second!! party time," Birch wrote. "Hocus Pocus" co-star Vinessa Shaw wished the newly married couple in a Twitter post."So proud of my lil sis @1107miss! Shes all grown up! Shaw, 42, wrote. Birch played Dani in the 1993 film while Shaw portrayed Allison. PTI SHDSHD