Hoi Foods raises USD 500,000 from 1Crowd, others

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Food brand Hoi Foods Wednesday said it has raised USD 500,000 in a pre-series A funding round led by 1Crowd and others.The company plans to utilise the funds for geographical expansion and building a more integrated food solution in the back-end, it said in a statement.The funding round also saw the participation of other investors including Gemba Capital and Prime Holdings, it added.Founded in 2017 by Indrajeet Roy, the company has received seed fund from Sanjiv Mediratta (F&B expert), Sandeep Kohli (ex-MD Yum Foods Asia Pacific) and Pawan Raj Kumar (founder of Supa Star Foods). ***** Venture Catalysts invests Rs 3.5 cr in CleanseCar*Venture Catalysts Wednesday said it has invested Rs 3.5 crore in CleanseCar in an angel funding round.With this funding round, the startup that aims to organise the daily car wash segment will be able to service 20,000 cars per day, a statement said. Venture Catalysts' network members including Omphalos Venture India LLP, Rishabh Mahimtura, Anil Patel, Vishal Brambhatt and others participated in the round, it added."With the initial seed round, we grew 100X and from 200 cars, we were able to start servicing over 2,000 cars...We are certain that with this round of funding and the key strategic guidance and mentorship of VCats, we will be able to start servicing over 20,000 cars daily," CleanseCar founder and CEO Kalyandhar Vinukonda said. CleanseCar is currently operational in Bengaluru and Chennai with its mobile application-based services. It aims to roll out its services in other cities of south India. *****FarEye acquires Dipper*Logistics management startup FarEye Wednesday announced the acquisition of Dipper -- an IoT platform that provides visibility and predictability in freight movement -- for an undisclosed amount.Dipper was founded by Suryansh Jalan and Ayush Syal in September 2015."This move reinforces FarEye's growth plans to solve challenges for long-haul and multi-modal logistics.Dipper's predictive technology platform provides logistics stakeholders end to end real-time visibility of their chain while enabling them with preventive management tools and easy decision making aided with smart KPIs and analysis," a statement said.The technology allows on-time deliveries, bottleneck mitigation, theft and pilferage reduction, digitised document digitisation with electronic proof of deliveries and dispatch orders, customer satisfaction and optimised operations, it added. PTI SR ABM