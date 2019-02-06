Hold meetings with CMs, ministers to get more work: CPWD to top officers

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Seeking to bag more work, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) Wednesday asked it officials across the country to hold meetings with chief ministers, chief secretaries and state ministers to get their projects executed through the agency.In a letter written to all the top officers, CPWD director general Prabhakar Singh said the agency is currently witnessing a new period of accelerated change in its functioning, be it addition to new clients and assignment of new works.Singh said he was frequently meeting with Union ministers, chief ministers and other ministers, secretaries and the department has succeeded in getting new works.CPWD, a premier central government authority in charge of public sector works, comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry."I would request you to have similar meetings with chief ministers, ministers of state governments, chief secretaries and other senior functionaries and make presentation on capabilities and achievements of the CPWD and convince them to get their works executed through it," the DG said in the letter.He also requested its officers to make rigorous efforts in this regard so as to continue the momentum of growth of department.The agency looks after maintenance of central government buildings and erecting of fences on the country's international borders, among others.It also carries out projects in foreign countries under friendship programmes with India. PTI BUN DPB