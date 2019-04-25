Hold state leadership accountable for 'Mission 13': Bajwa

(Eds: Adding a word in intro) Chandigarh, Apr 25 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa Thursday welcomed party president Rahul Gandhi's decision to hold legislators responsible if they fail to ensure victory in the Lok Sabha election, but said in the end it is the state leadership that should be held accountable."I welcome the decision of Rahul Gandhi ji & the party high command to make PB Ministers, MLAs and cadre responsible for Mission 13. But, in the end, it is the state leadership that must be held accountable. One must lead by example, and if not, then let others grace the podium," tweeted Bajwa, also former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief. On Wednesday, the chief minister said ministers in Punjab would be dropped from the cabinet if they fail ensure victory of party candidates in their constituencies during the Lok Sabha election.Besides, legislators would not be given tickets in the next assembly polls if they are unable to ensure victory of party candidates in their constituencies, he had said.The warning came despite the ruling party exuding confidence that it would win all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.The chief minister is learnt to have recommended party tickets for his aides and nominees on at least seven parliamentary constituencies -- Sangrur, Anandpur Sahib, Patiala, Faridkot, Hoshiarpur, Khadoor Sahib and Fatehgarh Sahib for the Lok Sabha polls. PTI CHS VSD KJ