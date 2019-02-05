Hold state, parliamentary polls together in J-K: NC minority cell

Jammu, Feb 5 (PTI) Batting strongly for holding the assembly elections along with the parliamentary polls in Jammu and Kashmir, the migrant cell of the National Conference Tuesday said only an elected government can bring the state out of morass and uncertainty. "We want that elections be held as soon as a possible in J&K. We urge the Election Commission to take a call is this regard," NC minority cell president M K Yogi told reporters here. He said most of the political parties in the state, including the NC, were in favour of holding the assembly elections along with Lok Sabha polls. "A democratically elected government only can bring peace and stability in the state and ensure that it is brought out of quagmire and uncertainty," Yogi said. PTI AB AQSAQS