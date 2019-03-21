Holi celebrated in Delhi with fervour

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) The festival of colours was celebrated in the national capital with people smearing colours on each other and exchanging greetings and sweets.From morning, revellers thronged streets smearing faces with coloured powder and children hurled water-filled balloons from balconies and rooftops to celebrate Holi, which heralds the advent of spring.People hugged each other wishing "Happy Holi" as roads were filled with groups singing and dancing to the accompaniment of drums.According to police, no untoward incident was reported. Congress leader Sheila Dikshit wished the people on Holi and wrote on her Twitter "A very happy Holi to you all". Leader of Opposition in the Delhi assembly Vijender Gupta tweeted,"Wish you a very happy Holi". Aam Adami Party leaders Sanjay Singh and Gopal Rai also wished people Holi in their respective tweets. PTI GJS/NIT NIT ANBANB