Holi celebrated in Delhi with fervour; drunk driving cases dip this year

(Eds: Adding details) New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Delhiites celebrated the 'festival of colours' with pomp and splendour on Thursday with people smearing colours on each other and exchanging greetings and sweets.Revellers thronged the streets since morning, smearing faces with coloured powder and children hurling water-filled balloons from balconies and rooftops to celebrate Holi.Holi heralds the advent of spring.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief Sheila Dikshit, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, Aam Adami Party leaders Sanjay Singh and Gopal Rai extended their wishes on Twitter.Kejriwal's office had on Wednesday said he would not be participating in Holi festivities as a mark of respect to the martyrs of Pulwama terror attack. So did former DPCC president Ajay Maken.The Delhi Police said it received over 4,000 calls of quarrel-related incidents on Holi and issued more than 13,000 challans for violation of traffic rules, including drunk driving.This Holi, among 4,026 calls of quarrel, 2,440 were reported for "use of colour against his/her will", police said, adding no fatal incident was reported. The number of challans issued by the police increased by around 4,000 this year, but the total number of drunken drive cases reduced by 300, a senior traffic police officer said. He said 13,219 challans, including 1,591 for drunken driving, were issued for violation of traffic rules on Thursday. In 2018, over 9,300 people were challaned and 1,900 booked for drunken driving. The Delhi traffic police earlier urged people to follow the traffic rules and advised motorists not to drink and drive, observe speed limits, obey traffic signals and asked two-wheeler riders to wear helmets and avoid triple riding to make the festival safe and secure. Elaborate arrangements were made to ensure safety and security of people and teams with alcometers deployed at major intersections and vulnerable points to detect and prosecute traffic violators. PTI NIT GJS PR SRY