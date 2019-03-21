Holi revellers attack policemen in Shimla

Shimla, Mar 21 (PTI) Holi revellers injured two policemen at the Ridge Ground here on Thursday, officials said. Drunk revelers were abusing while celebrating Holi when policemen on duty stopped them from doing so, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Shimla, Pramod Shukla said. The men attacked the policemen and two of them sustained injuries, the DSP told PTI. He said one constable was critically wounded. The police have detailed some of the suspected persons but they are yet to be formally arrested as the entire matter is being investigated, he added. At the time of the incident, there was huge rush at Ridge Ground which has made it difficult to identify the persons involved in the attack, he added. A case was registered under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 147 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sadar Police Station, he added. PTI DJI INDIND